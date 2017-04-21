Gamecocks AD Ray Tanner gets contract extension - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SPORTS

Gamecocks AD Ray Tanner gets contract extension

(Photo: Katie Dugan, 247Sports) (Photo: Katie Dugan, 247Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC (The Big Spur) - South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner’s contract was extended on Friday with approval in Executive Committee from the university’s Board of Trustees.

Already on contract through June 30, 2019, Tanner’s contract was extended three years and now runs through June 30, 2022. His base salary was increased when his contract was extended in 2014, making $725,000 per year.

His new salary is an increase of $175,000, and will he will now earn $900,000 in annual salary. Starting in 2019 his salary will increase by another $100,000, making his annual salary $1 million through 2022.

This extension is pending full approval by the BOT, meeting in full later on Friday afternoon.

Tanner has been the head of athletics for the Gamecocks since 2012 after retiring as the Gamecocks’ head baseball coach for 16 seasons.

Copyright 2017 The Big Spur. All rights reserved. 

