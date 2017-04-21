UPDATE: Shooting, burning victim was last seen wearing items missing from crime scene

Keon Brantley seen on surveillance video before his death. (Source: LCSD/Twitter)

These are the items LCSD says were missing from the scene that Keon Brantley was last seen wearing before he was found. (Source: LCSD/Twitter)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said in the homicide investigation update of 18-year-old Keon Brantley, several items he was last seen wearing were missing - and they'd like to know where they are.

Keon Brantley was found in a wooded area on Columbiana Drive on April 15.

Primarily, LCSD Capt. Adam Myrick says that surveillance video shows Brantley walking from his apartment wearing a burgundy hoodie, a backpack, and a large box that contained an AK-47 rifle.

Myrick says Brantley was headed to an unknown place but in the direction of the crime scene where he was later found. He left his home around 9 p.m., and his body was later found near 10 p.m. When he was found, he was missing his backpack, shoes, or the hoodie.

The weapon has been recovered and was legally purchased by Brantley in the fall.

Brantley was found shot and burned when the Columbia Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the Paces Brook apartments.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating Brantley's death.

If you have any information about the items missing from the scene, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

