UPDATE: Shooting, burning victim was last seen wearing items mis - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Shooting, burning victim was last seen wearing items missing from crime scene

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
These are the items LCSD says were missing from the scene that Keon Brantley was last seen wearing before he was found. (Source: LCSD/Twitter) These are the items LCSD says were missing from the scene that Keon Brantley was last seen wearing before he was found. (Source: LCSD/Twitter)
Keon Brantley seen on surveillance video before his death. (Source: LCSD/Twitter) Keon Brantley seen on surveillance video before his death. (Source: LCSD/Twitter)
Keon Brantley seen on surveillance video before his death. (Source: LCSD/Twitter) Keon Brantley seen on surveillance video before his death. (Source: LCSD/Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said in the homicide investigation update of 18-year-old Keon Brantley, several items he was last seen wearing were missing - and they'd like to know where they are. 

Keon Brantley was found in a wooded area on Columbiana Drive on April 15.  

Primarily, LCSD Capt. Adam Myrick says that surveillance video shows Brantley walking from his apartment wearing a burgundy hoodie, a backpack, and a large box that contained an AK-47 rifle. 

Myrick says Brantley was headed to an unknown place but in the direction of the crime scene where he was later found. He left his home around 9 p.m., and his body was later found near 10 p.m. When he was found, he was missing his backpack, shoes, or the hoodie. 

The weapon has been recovered and was legally purchased by Brantley in the fall. 

Brantley was found shot and burned when the Columbia Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the Paces Brook apartments. 

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating Brantley's death. 

If you have any information about the items missing from the scene, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly