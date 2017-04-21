McDonald's throws 90th birthday for man who's visited same restaurant for 50 years

For 50 years, Alton Blanks has been a big fan of those golden arches on Garners Ferry Road.

That's right. Blanks, affectionately known as "Pops" by those who know him at the McDonald's near Fort Jackson Boulevard, has patronized that particular restaurant twice a day since it opened in the early 1960's.

Blanks, a World War II vet who served in the United States Navy is a long-term resident of the Midlands and attended Columbia High School in 1944.

For his loyal patronage, Blanks received a birthday cake, a personalized McDonald’s jacket, a signed photo book from customers and crew, and an honorary "Key to the Garners Ferry McDonald’s."

Happy birthday, Mr. Blanks!

