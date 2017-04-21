Newberry man charged with criminal sexual conduct with girl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Newberry man charged with criminal sexual conduct with girl

Craig Busse (Source: Newberry Co. Detention Center) Craig Busse (Source: Newberry Co. Detention Center)
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Newberry man has been arrested, accused of sexually molesting a girl.

Craig Busse, 55, was arrested Friday morning by the Newberry County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Bond was set for Busse at $15,000 surety. 

According to the incident report, officials at the victim's school contacted investigators after a friend of the girl notified a guidance counselor of the situation. Deputies started their investigation in March.

"The assault had been going on for a number of months," said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, referencing the incident report. Foster said the victim is younger than 15.

Foster said the victim confided in a friend that the assault had been going on for some months and she didn't know what to do and was afraid to report it.

