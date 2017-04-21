Brookland-Cayce coach suspended over 'life lessons' speech submits resignation

A suspended Brookland-Cayce High School coach has submitted his resignation to Lexington School District Two, according to an attorney for the district.

Lexington Two Attorney Jake Moore said Kevin Heise voluntarily resigned from the school Tuesday night.

Heise, who had been the boy's soccer coach at the Midlands high school for many years, has decided to leave the school following a "life lessons" speech that caused a bit of controversy.=

Heise, a popular teacher at the school, was placed on administrative leave after the speech that parents said referenced "thugs" and "rednecks."

Moore said there was a "significant amount of misinformation about the entire situation."

“The school board of Lexington 2, the superintendent and human resources officer handled this case professionally, by the book, with dignity and the way the matter is supposed to be handled in situations like this," Moore said.

Students and parents rallied around Heise through T-shirts labeled "Support Heise." A Change.org petition with over 2,100 signatures also looked to push the district to bring Heise back on board.

The district has never formally said why Heise was placed on leave.

Moore went on to say he was personally saddened by the division the controversy has created in the community. He says he hopes the healing process can now begin for a district he calls a “hidden jewel” of education in the Midlands.

