Armed robbery reported on USC campus

A crime alert was issued overnight on the campus of the University of South Carolina after a report of an armed robbery.

A Carolina Alert sent out via Twitter on campus just after midnight says the crime happened near the intersection of Blossom and Sumter streets.

Armed Robbery Blossom and Sumter St. Three black male suspects age 18-24 blue shirt and green shirt. Left towards Blossom garage — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) April 21, 2017

Update: Suspects not believed to be in the area. USC Police continue to investigate. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) April 21, 2017

According to the victim, the three men approached him and demanded his book bag. One of the men reportedly showed the victim a handgun. That book bag, the victim said, contained a laptop, cell phone, and a debit card.

Investigators are reportedly seeking three black men, ages 18 to 24. One man was said to be wearing a blue shirt and another was wearing a green shirt. No other details about the descriptions were released.

The men reportedly ran toward the Blossom Street Parking Garage.

No other details were released by USCPD. If you know anything that could lead to arrests, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

