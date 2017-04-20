Democratic leader: Mulvaney's old seat is winnable because of Trump

Across South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, seven Republican candidates are campaigning almost non-stop. All of them are hoping to replace Rep. Mick Mulvaney in Congress – and keep the district red.

The district includes places like York and Rock Hill, but it also includes areas like Newberry County, Fairfield County, Kershaw County, most of Lee County, half of Sumter County, and more.

“This is a district in which if democrats are able to get a presidential level turnout in a special election, we can definitely win this district," said Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democratic Party Chair.

Harrison said the district is winnable and could go blue. Three Democrats are hoping to make that happen: Archie Parnell, Alexis Frank, and Les Murphy. Harrison said he’s especially encouraged after promising results for the Democrats in places like Kansas and Georgia.

“There are huge swings that are going on because people are fed up with Donald Trump. They’re fed up with the antics. They’re fed up with complete Republican control," Harrison said. "They have seen in just a few months that the wheels are falling off. This is not the country that we want, so yes, I do believe wholeheartedly that it’s a winnable seat.”

Undecided voter Robert Dodson, who isn’t a diehard supporter of President Donald Trump, isn’t so sure. After hearing from the Democratic candidates during a forum in York Thursday night, he's still leaning Conservative.

“I’m not planning to move my political allegiance," he said.

Dodson said it’s very unlikely that the district will turn blue. He believes it’ll stay in Republican control.

“I would say so," he said. "It’s pretty solidly ‘R’ since Spratt left. It’s been moving more and more that way.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the SCGOP, Matt Moore, also weighed in on the issue.

“We firmly believe a Republican will be elected to succeed Mick Mulvaney and work for the people of the 5th District," Moore said. "However, our party is taking nothing for gr anted – we are already preparing for an opponent who will undoubtedly be funded by national Democrats and special interest groups, instead of South Carolinians.”

Primary day is May 2.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.