Llanes is sharp, Columbia falls in pitcher's duel on Thursday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Llanes is sharp, Columbia falls in pitcher's duel on Thursday

Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC – Gabriel Llanes turned in one of the finest performances of his career on the mound in Columbia’s 2-0 loss to the Lexington Legends on Thursday night. The starter allowed just one run and three hits over seven innings. Llanes didn’t walk a batter – the sixth time this season a Fireflies’ starter hasn’t issued a free pass in an outing.

Llanes (L, 0-2) didn’t allow a hit, either, until the fifth inning. Two frames later, Lexington (5-10) plated the game’s first run. Chris DeVito doubled with one out and scored moments later on Emmanuel Rivera’s single.

The visitors tacked on one more run in an almost identical manner in the ninth inning. DeVito doubled off of reliever Joel Huertas – this time with two outs – and once more whizzed home on a Rivera base hit to center field.

While Columbia (9-6) didn’t score, Gene Cone tallied one of the team’s three singles. The former South Carolina Gamecock has now reached base safely in eight straight games and owns a .444 on-base percentage during that span.

Legends starter Andre Davis (W, 2-0) struck out eight over seven shut-out innings.

Columbia and Lexington are back in action at Spirit Communications Park on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Fireflies right-hander Merandy Gonzalez (2-0, 0.00) is scheduled to face Legends righty Nolan Watson (0-2, 6.28).

You can watch the action on MiLB.TV starting at 7:00 p.m. or listen in on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly