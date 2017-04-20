Llanes is sharp, Columbia falls in pitcher's duel on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC – Gabriel Llanes turned in one of the finest performances of his career on the mound in Columbia’s 2-0 loss to the Lexington Legends on Thursday night. The starter allowed just one run and three hits over seven innings. Llanes didn’t walk a batter – the sixth time this season a Fireflies’ starter hasn’t issued a free pass in an outing.

Llanes (L, 0-2) didn’t allow a hit, either, until the fifth inning. Two frames later, Lexington (5-10) plated the game’s first run. Chris DeVito doubled with one out and scored moments later on Emmanuel Rivera’s single.

The visitors tacked on one more run in an almost identical manner in the ninth inning. DeVito doubled off of reliever Joel Huertas – this time with two outs – and once more whizzed home on a Rivera base hit to center field.

While Columbia (9-6) didn’t score, Gene Cone tallied one of the team’s three singles. The former South Carolina Gamecock has now reached base safely in eight straight games and owns a .444 on-base percentage during that span.

Legends starter Andre Davis (W, 2-0) struck out eight over seven shut-out innings.

Columbia and Lexington are back in action at Spirit Communications Park on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Fireflies right-hander Merandy Gonzalez (2-0, 0.00) is scheduled to face Legends righty Nolan Watson (0-2, 6.28).

You can watch the action on MiLB.TV starting at 7:00 p.m. or listen in on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app at 6:45 p.m.

