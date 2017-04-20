Deputies: Pair purchases prepaid debit cards with fake cash

Sumter police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man and a woman who used counterfeit money to purchase prepaid debit cards at a local business. (Source: Sumter PD)

Both of the suspects were caught on surveillance.

Anyone who may recognize them is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

