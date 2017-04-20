Kershaw Co. Sheriff issues stern warning to teens, parents on prom parties

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is not mincing words about the stiff penalties that could be levied if illegal activity is happening at post-prom parties.

In a Facebook post addressed to parents of Camden High School students, the sheriff's office says they are aware of a number of post-prom parties where underage drinking was being planned.

The warning says that while they expect teenagers to be careless, they do not want parents who planned on allowing teens to drink at these parties to be careless as well.

The Facebook post says:

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has received numerous tips on after prom parties, some of which are to be held at homes on Lake Wateree and we know which ones they are. Much of the information received concerns underage drinking, young people using fake ID's to buy alcohol and some drug use. We will be increasing patrols to interdict intoxicated drivers and will be issuing citations for minors in possession of alcohol or open containers of alcohol in vehicles. Places of business are advised to check ID's closely or you may be subject to fines if you sell to a minor.

Adults who allow underage drinking in their homes will be subject to arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The legal costs following a DUI arrest are in the neighborhood of $7,000.00-$10,000.00. Felony DUI arrests/convictions will almost certainly involve prison time and huge legal fees. We pretty much expect that many high school students will not be responsible, but we do expect parents to be parents. The last thing any parent wants is that 2am phone call or knock on the door by law enforcement and worse yet, the coroner.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.