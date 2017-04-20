Kershaw Co. Sheriff issues stern warning to teens, parents on pr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Kershaw Co. Sheriff issues stern warning to teens, parents on prom parties

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is not mincing words about the stiff penalties that could be levied if illegal activity is happening at post-prom parties. 

In a Facebook post addressed to parents of Camden High School students, the sheriff's office says they are aware of a number of post-prom parties where underage drinking was being planned. 

The warning says that while they expect teenagers to be careless, they do not want parents who planned on allowing teens to drink at these parties to be careless as well. 

The Facebook post says: 

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has received numerous tips on after prom parties, some of which are to be held at homes on Lake Wateree and we know which ones they are. Much of the information received concerns underage drinking, young people using fake ID's to buy alcohol and some drug use.

We will be increasing patrols to interdict intoxicated drivers and will be issuing citations for minors in possession of alcohol or open containers of alcohol in vehicles. Places of business are advised to check ID's closely or you may be subject to fines if you sell to a minor.
Adults who allow underage drinking in their homes will be subject to arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The legal costs following a DUI arrest are in the neighborhood of $7,000.00-$10,000.00. Felony DUI arrests/convictions will almost certainly involve prison time and huge legal fees.

We pretty much expect that many high school students will not be responsible, but we do expect parents to be parents. The last thing any parent wants is that 2am phone call or knock on the door by law enforcement and worse yet, the coroner.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly