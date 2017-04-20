UPDATE: CPD investigating shooting, car crash into home on Booker St.

The Columbia police are investigating a shooting and a car crash into a home that caused injuries.

The abandoned home is located in the 2800 block of Booker Street off Colonial Drive and Farrow Road. Police believe that the person that was shot was in the car at the time of the shooting.

One person was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to be OK. A suspect fled the car and is still being sought by police.

Investigators are also determining if the incident was captured on surveillance video. Call crimestoppers if you can help with the case. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 20, 2017

Investigators are currently speaking with witnesses at the scene.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

