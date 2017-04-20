Flood recovery meetings to provide information on registering fo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Flood recovery meetings to provide information on registering for housing

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Richland County) (Source: Richland County)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County will be holding six public meetings in the month of May for residents affected by the October 2015 floods.

The purpose of the meetings is to provide information on registering to receive federal funding to assist in recovering from the historic flooding. Residents will also receive information about housing rehabilitation and mobile home replacement assistance.

The meeting will all take place ahead of the registration intake process that is scheduled to begin May 15.

In 2016, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Richland County will receive $23.5 million for flood recovery efforts.  The funding will be administered through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

Below is a list of all the meetings and their locations. All the meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can attend whichever meeting location is most convenient for them:

  • Monday, May 1

                Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center, 8614 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins

  • Wednesday, May 3

                Gadsden Park Community Center, 1668 S. Goodwin Circle, Gadsden

  • Thursday, May 4

                Crane Creek Gymnasium, 7405 Fairfield Road, Columbia

  • Tuesday, May 9 (two meetings)

                St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road, Columbia
                North Springs Park Community Center, 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia

  • Thursday, May 11

                Richland County Decker Center Community Room, 2500 Decker Blvd., Columbia

