LCSD: Shots fired in incident off Hwy. 1; weapon recovered

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted in a dispute that led to shots being fired Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the shooting on Woodberry Road off Highway 1. Deputies also recovered the gun believed to be used in the shooting.

The dispute was between two people and not a random act. Deputies and K9 officers are searching for the man who allegedly fired the shots so he can be interviewed.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

