Greg Adaline is an Emmy Nominated Anchor / Reporter, who brings over 13 years of broadcasting experience to the WIS anchor desk.

A native of Michigan, he is now delighted to call Columbia home.

Greg joins WIS from its sister station in New Orleans, WVUE, where he was an anchor and reporter. Prior to his time at WVUE, he anchored mornings and evenings at WLNS TV in Lansing, Michigan from 2004-2009, and was a morning anchor/reporter at KCTV in Kansas City from 2009-2011.

He returned to Lansing in 2011 to become the primary 6 & 11PM Anchor at WLNS, a position he held for over 3 years. Greg's first big break in TV news came in May of 2004, when the NBC affiliate in Detroit, offered him a 3-month on-air reporting job. Greg was selected from a pool of 300 candidates, and won the job through a two-week audition process played out on live TV!

In the 10 years since that first job at WDIV, Greg has covered some huge events, and interviewed some big names, from Magic Johnson to Mitt Romney. He's also racked up a few awards along the way, including a 2013 Emmy nomination.

Greg and his wife Kristen are the proud parents of 4 young kids. You may see Greg out and about with his family, attending a festival, emceeing an event, or trying a new restaurant. If you do, he'd love if you say “Hi.”

You can reach Greg by email at gadaline@wistv.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregWISTV.

