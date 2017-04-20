Deputies: Man beaten after attempting to break up couple's fight

A man attempting to break up an argument between a couple on Broad River Road ended up being a victim himself, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said the victim was noticed a man and a woman arguing outside a Tripp's Cleaners and tried to break it up. That's when officials say the man pushed the victim to the ground and punched him several times.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue hoodie, was captured on surveillance footage and fled in a four-door car.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.