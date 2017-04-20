WIS adds news veteran to anchor lineup

WIS is pleased to announce veteran journalist Greg Adaline is joining the anchor team.

With over 13 years of experience as a reporter and anchor, Greg comes to WIS from Raycom Media-owned WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana where he anchored the Fox 8 Morning Edition. Prior to his time at WVUE, Greg was morning anchor/reporter at KCTV in Kansas City and morning news anchor at WLNS in Lansing, Michigan.

Greg and his wife Kristen have four young children and are very excited to make the move to Columbia. “I can’t wait to make South Carolina home and raise my kids in a family-friendly community,” Greg said. “My greatest passion is telling stories that matter and make a difference, stories that shine a light, allowing the viewer to see something they haven’t seen and to feel something they haven’t felt.”

The son of a Baptist minister, Greg says family and faith are foundations of his life. "My parents have been married for 45 years and I try my best to build on the great example he and my mom gave me," Greg said.

“Greg understands the importance of trust and solid journalism,” WIS News Director Mark Little said. “Viewers will find his experience, integrity and reporting ability to be among the best in local television, which makes him a perfect fit here at WIS. We’re excited and lucky to have him on the team.”

“We are excited to have a journalist like Greg Adaline joining the best news team in South Carolina,” WIS Vice President and General Manager. Lyle Schulze said. “Greg’s ability to tell great stories and connect with the community will go a long way in strengthening WIS’s dominance in the Columbia market.”

Greg has a passion for volunteering with his church and giving back the community.

He enjoys running, listening to classic rock and even does a little karaoke from time to time.

Greg’s first day on air at WIS will be May 1.

