BullStreet Commission to meet for first time in two years

The City of Columbia has scheduled a restart for the commission set up to monitor progress on the controversial BullStreet development.

The seven-member Bull Street Commission is expected to meet April 24, the group’s first meeting in more than two years.

The commission first met in December 2013 after being set by the City Council “to serve an advisory role to the city in advancing the vision and the goals” of the council “in achieving quality development on Bull Street.”

RELATED: Check out renderings of BullStreet.

The group was supposed to meet at least every other month and report to the council at least twice a year.

The city’s website indicates the commission’s last meeting took place in September 2014.

Monday’s agenda includes discussion of the project’s overall development status.

BullStreet developers recently promised to ramp up the project’s social media presence while launching a newsletter.

The most recent newsletter says developers are “as optimistic as ever that BullStreet can become the next great Columbia neighborhood.”

The newsletter says 60 percent of the former State Hospital property is under development, sold or under contract.

BullStreet Project Manager and Hughes Development Corporation President Robert Hughes also answers a number of frequently-asked questions about the project’s status.

In response to inquiries about slow progress on announcements for the Commons at BullStreet retail component, Hughes says some companies that had signed letters of intent to locate at BullStreet are no longer in business or in active negotiations.

Hughes says that is “extremely typical” and not something that concerns anyone directly involved in the project.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.