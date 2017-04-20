Transitions unites celebrity chefs to raise money for homeless center

Celebrity chefs from across the state will come together this weekend to create a one-of-a-kind event to benefit Transitions Homeless Center here in Columbia.

The dinner event called A Chefs' Feast, will be held Sunday night and aims to unite a diverse group of top chefs under one roof to serve a multi-course meal.



“It’s a new event for us,” said Liz Igleheart, the VP of Advancement for Transitions Homeless Center. “I called a friend of mine, Frank Lee down in Charleston and asked if he would help us do something food-related, and so he jumped right on board, and we now have six chefs coming from around the state."

In addition to the celebrity chefs, Transitions success story Vincent Crumpler will serve as the sous chef for the evening, getting to show his talent to some of the top chefs in the state.

“My connection to Transitions has been a turnaround for me,” said Crumpler. “I was homeless at one time. I’m not homeless anymore. I’m staying at the homeless shelter, and they have resources there that really help you out from becoming homeless again. I have tapped into them there, and I have left from there to work with Columbia Fireflies, Colonial Life Arena and now doing this…and I’m really, really excited about doing it.”

Crumpler has been working in different ways in the restaurant industry since he was 14, and he says he’s thrilled to be able to do what he loves in the kitchen now.

“It’s interesting because a lot of our homeless clients do find careers and great jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industry,” said Igleheart. “So it’s a perfect event and thanks to the generosity of the chefs who are doing this for us and with us, almost all the money that we’re raising Sunday will go back to support and fund the programs that we offer at Transitions.”

Igleheart says currently 260 people live at Transitions and the goal is to help all of them get back on their feet living independently in the community.

A Chef’s Feast” will be held Sunday, April 23rd from 5-9pm at Tallulah’s on Devine Street. There are only 10 tickets left. For more information click here.



Chefs for A Chef’s Feast:

Renowned Executive Chef Frank Lee will lead the dinner. (Maverick Kitchens, S.N.O.B. in Charleston)

Russell Jones: owner and Executive Chef of Tallulah, which recently opened on Devine Street in Columbia, SC, is known for his use of unusual and creative ingredients

Mimie Holmes: applies her multi-cultural background to creating nourishing homemade food that celebrates and marries local and international ingredients

SC 2016 Chef Ambassador, Ramone Dickerson: whose stuffed chicken wings helped him secure a reality TV show on the Oprah Winfrey Network and appearances on the Steve Harvey Show

SC 2016 Chef Ambassador, Teryi Youngblood: the Chef de Cuisine of Greenville's Passerelle Bistro, offers special French-inspired dishes that celebrate the purity and freshness of locally sourced ingredients

Steven Musolf--Executive Chef at Greenville's The Lazy Goat, and known for his cutting-edge culinary trends.

