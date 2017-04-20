Police: Phony 911 caller had been arrested for similar crimes in GA

The Columbia Police Department says a woman accused of making dozens of fake 911 calls to the police and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department has been arrested.

According to CPD, Jheri L. Polite has been arrested in connection with the case. Polite was arrested at her residence on Bentley Drive, the same place where the CPD calls originated, officials said.

Officials said 14 of the phony calls were traced back to her employer on St. Andrews Road.

Investigators also said Polite was in possession of the cell phone she had allegedly used to make the phony calls. The phone was a non-active phone that could only be used to make 911 calls.

Polite, CPD officials said, will be charged with 31 counts of unlawful use of 911 -- 12 counts for CPD and 19 counts for the sheriff's department.

CPD and Lexington County have been seeking Polite for several months now. According to investigators, she's been making 911 calls to law enforcement agencies claiming everything from assault cases to suicides.

During their investigation, CPD determined Polite had been arrested for similar crimes in DeKalb County, GA back in 2004.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.