Gov. Henry McMaster signs executive order to reduce regulations

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is taking aim at state regulations in an effort to "unleash and facilitate the innovation, investment, vision, creativity, and prosperity."

Executive Order 2017-09 will establish a framework "to promote responsible regulation."

That framework includes establishing a four-part test in promoting new regulations, looking at reducing regulations, and promote transparency in the rule-making process, the executive order said.

"Besides taxes, regulations can break a Main Street business," McMaster said. "Not only can it inhibit its growth, but it can deter its very conception. So we want to reduce those regulations as much as we can to see that new ones are promulgated go only as far as they need to."

