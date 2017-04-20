Irmo man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Brian Pierce, 28, could face a sentence of up to 140 years in prison. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

An Irmo man is behind bars facing multiple charges of child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Investigators say Brian Pierce, 28, faces 14 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for distributing images of child pornography. Pierce, who was arrested on Tuesday, could face a sentence of up to 140 years in prison.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and investigators with the Attorney General’s office assisted with the arrest.

The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case.

