Humphreys leads Columbia to series win

ROME, GA – The Fireflies defeated the Rome Braves, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon clinching the series win. Columbia finished its seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record and are now tied for first in the Southern Division. Starter Jordan Humphreys scattered four hits over six innings and picked up his third win of the season.

In 18.2 innings over his three starts, Humphreys (W, 3-0) has struck out 22 batters and walked just one. His ERA is a minuscule 0.96.

In the first inning, Luis Carpio walked and moved to third on Michael Paez’s single. Carpio scored moments later on a passed ball.

Columbia (9-5) tacked on another in the second. Rome (9-5) starter Ian Anderson (L, 1-1) plunked Reed Gamache and then walked Jay Jabs. Two batters later, Milton Ramos singled and loaded the bases. A run came in when Gene Cone walked.

Lucas Herbert knocked in the Braves first run in the fifth. Two innings later, the visitors added another score. Cone singled and zoomed to third base on Carpio’s base hit. Paez’s sacrifice fly plated Cone.

Rome cut the deficit in half with a run in the eighth but Joe Zanghi (S, 2) nailed down the win in the ninth.

Columbia starts a four-game series with the Lexington Legends at Spirit Communications Park on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The pitching matchup features right-hander Gabriel Llanes (0-1, 7.45) for the Fireflies and southpaw Andre Davis (1-0, 3.00) for the Legends.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

