Santee PD stands behind officer who broke car window in traffic stop

Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along Interstate 95 in March.

The video shows a Santee police officer breaking the car window of a driver he pulled over for speeding.

The driver in the video, 29-year-old Onardo Norman Marsh, was then pulled from the car and taken into police custody for resisting arrest. The officer who broke the car window is Santee patrolman Logan Riley Null.

“He did everything appropriately,” Santee Police Chief Bing Jones said of Null’s actions.

According to a police report of the incident, Null pulled over Marsh’s car on I-95 northbound after it crossed the bridge over Lake Marion. The March 10 traffic stop allegedly took place because Marsh was driving erratically and over the speed limit.

The report also reads that Marsh refused to give Null his driver’s license despite several requests. Jones said the passenger in the vehicle rolled up the windows and locked the doors.

"[Officer Null] even told [Marsh] that if he would give him his license that he would just issue a speeding ticket, he would be on his way," Jones said, “but he [Marsh] refused."

"I was present at the scene," Jones said. "I even asked him myself to give us his license and registration. He didn't listen to me either. He would probably my guess have been charged with speeding, no driver's license and probably have been given a courtesy summons and been on his way. That's what the officer basically told when he stopped him and told him to give him his license and all."

While sitting in Null's patrol vehicle, Marsh asked, "Do you pay for that or does the state pay for that?"

When Null told him Marsh was responsible for the broken window he replied, "I'm not paying for that."

"You resisted arrest," Null responded.

After being pulled from the car, Marsh, who is from Florida, was also charged with driving with a suspended license. A judge has since issued bench warrants for his arrests as Marsh failed to show up for his court appearance on the charges.

