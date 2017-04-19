Adams named new head football coach at Batesburg-Leesville

Batesburg-Leesville will have a familiar face leading the way once football season starts.

The Panthers recently promoted defensive coordinator Gary Adams to become their next head football coach. A 1996 graduate of Batesburg-Leesville, Adams knows what it takes to win a state championship. The former two-way player for the Panthers was instrumental was a member of the school’s 1995 Class AA state championship team.

Adams also played basketball for the Panthers for three years. However, he earned a full scholarship to play football at Liberty. After graduating, Adams taught and coached at Lynchburg City Schools in Virginia.

He returned to Batesburg-Leesville in 2006. Adams has coached the Batesburg-Leesville Middle girls’ basketball team and as well as the high school’s boys’ and girls’ track teams.

“Growing up in Batesburg-Leesville has helped me to understand the kids and people of the community,” Adams said in a statement. “I have had the job and privilege of coaching the kids of our community and during this time, I have managed to gain their trust and their respect. They know that I am here for them and I absolutely love what I do. I have always tried to instill the word RESPECT into every student and athlete that I have dealt with and that basic understanding of who I am as a coach and as a person has helped to build great relationships on and off the field, court and track.”

Adams takes over for Perry Woolbright, who is now the head coach at Lexington High. Woolbright led the Panthers to the Class AA championship game last season.

Happy for my boy Gary Adams on being named the new head football coach for Batesburg-Leesville. They are in good hands!! — Perry Woolbright (@coachwoolbright) April 19, 2017

The Lower State champions fell to Abbeville 44-21 to finish the year 10-5.

