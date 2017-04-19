Columbia police now being hit with false 911 calls - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia police now being hit with false 911 calls

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

False 911 calls continue to plague Midlands police departments.

The Columbia Police Department now says their department has been hit with dozens of fake 911 calls as Lexington County authorities say their investigation continues into who made more than 70 false 911 calls in the last month.

Columbia police say their calls range from burglary to shootings and assaults and even suicide. They have received 45 false 911 calls so far.

Police say the calls are coming from the same woman who reports these crimes happening in the north region of Columbia sending their officers to respond at high speeds and putting lives in danger.

"Officers are driving to get to you and they're coming from other people's neighborhoods that they're protecting as well to get to you. So when we find out it's false, those officers have to go back to the other side of town to their community so we're taking officers out of communities that may need them in case of an emergency to go there for false calls," CPD Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said. "It's a total waste of time."

Deputy Chief Kelly says most of these calls are being made in the area near Broad River Road. They are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

