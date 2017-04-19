Homicide investigation continues as friends mourn man who had 'life ahead of him'

Lexington County deputies are continuing to investigate a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Friends of the victim who was shot and then set on fire in Columbia at the Paces Brook apartment are in shock, including his girlfriend at the time who was supposed to meet up with him that night.

The family has asked that we not show any pictures of him as they mourn his death.

Lexington County deputies tell us they are actively investigating after 18-year-old Keon Brantley was shot and then burned Saturday evening in a patch of woods nearby.

Keon was a recent graduate from Irmo High School and everybody called him a genuine and caring person. They have classified his death as a homicide and are continuing to canvas the area and collect evidence.

Angel Flannery and his girlfriend, Donni Shafogale, say they want everyone to remember he was a great guy who had a big heart, and the news of his murder does not make sense.

"He had no problems with anybody," Shafogle said. "He didn't do anything to anybody to make them not like him. He was to himself and a quiet person. He was so smart and he had love for everybody. He wanted everybody to succeed."

"We just all graduated, so it's kind of it breaks our heart because he had a life ahead of him. He definitely had ways to go," Flannery said. "It just breaks our heart that this happened and he was taken from us so soon."

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

