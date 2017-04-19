Clutching AR-15, Sheri Few blasts politicians who voted to remove Confederate flag

South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.

Clutching an AR-15, Few blasts Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman for voting for the flag's removal in the wake of the racially-motivated shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

"Weak politicians are too quick to blame a horrible tragedy on a flag or a gun or even free speech, and that's how bad laws are made," Few said.

Both Pope and Norman were among the 97 House lawmakers who voted to remove the flag on July 9, 2015 in the weeks following the murders of nine African-American parishioners by Dylann Roof. Roof admitted to the crime and said he hoped it would start a race war. Roof was eventually tried, convicted, and sentenced to death by the federal government in 2016.

The ad, according to Few, will air on Fox News in heavy rotation on cable, Dish Network, DirecTV and AT&T systems in all three media markets.

When asked about the ad, Norman's campaign criticized the tactics.

"On this vote, Ralph is proud to have stood shoulder to shoulder with Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, and Trey Gowdy, and opposite Sheri Few," a campaign spokesperson said.

Few is facing Pope, Norman, Tom Mullikin, Chad Connelly, and Kris Wampler to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Mick Mulvaney who was appointed by the Trump Administration to head the Office on Management and Budget in Washington DC.

Few previously ran for state Superintendent of Education but lost the GOP nomination to current Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.