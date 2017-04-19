Anonymous donor spurs momentum for Midlands Gives

We are counting down to the biggest online donation event of the year for Midlands non-profits.

In just 12 days, Midlands non-profits will be on the receiving end of a 24-hour online donation blitz for Midlands Gives. Ahead of the big day, some are already getting in the spirit.

An anonymous local philanthropist known as the Cheerful Giver donated to several local charities Tuesday.

One of those charities is The Therapy Place in Columbia. The non-profit works with children who have special needs through occupational and physical therapy.

The organization's development director, Austine Harris, told WIS they are grateful for people like the Cheerful Giver who help support Midlands non-profits.

"We plan to use that gift to move the momentum into Midlands Gives. We are going for $25,000 to $30,000 this year, and I think this will help us ramp up that momentum," Harris said.

Another local recipient of the surprise donations was Heroes in Blue. The non-profit was founded by Kassy Alia, whose husband, Forest Acres Police Officer Greg Alia, was killed in the line of duty.

There are dozens of non-profits that will benefit from Midlands Gives this year.

For more information, including how to schedule a donation ahead of May 2 for Midlands Gives, you can visit their website.

