Grand Jury does not indict Forest Acres officer who fired 7 shots at teen's vehicle

A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a Forest Acres police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away, according to the Associated Press.



Court records show Solicitor Dan Johnson sought the indictment last week. The document doesn't say why authorities thought Officer Robert Cooper should be charged in the 2016 shooting.



Dash cam video showed Cooper stepping in front of the car as 17-year-old Antwon Gallmon attempted to turn around and drive off in the Columbia suburb.



State police training tells officers not to step in front of a vehicle or fire after it has moved past.

Officers pursued Gallmon, which ended in a crash near a credit union on Forest Drive. When Gallmon was apprehended, officials found marijuana on him along with two pistols in the front seat of the car. Although Cooper said he thought Gallmon was trying to run him over, the teenager was not charged with assaulting the officer.

Gallmon suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized before being jailed.

Following the incident, South Carolina NAACP President Lonnie Randolph Jr said he did not want to interfere with SLED's investigation, but he thought the footage did not tell the full story. He added the NAACP asked the FBI to assist in the case.

"It's another incident where a young man was not killed, an African-American male and while I mention that - the truth of the matter is that the race doesn't matter," Randolph said. "I'm glad that the young man didn't die, but it was a miracle that he didn't. Fortunately, the officer was a bad shot."

Prosecutors and Forest Acres police didn't return phone calls to the Associated Press on Wednesday.



Gallmon is suing police.

