Grand Jury does not indict Forest Acres officer who fired 7 shot - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Grand Jury does not indict Forest Acres officer who fired 7 shots at teen's vehicle

Forest Acres Police Officer Robert Cooper fires seven shots at Antwon Gallmon's vehicle in May 2016. (Source: SLED) Forest Acres Police Officer Robert Cooper fires seven shots at Antwon Gallmon's vehicle in May 2016. (Source: SLED)
Antwon Rafael Gallmon (Source: Richland County) Antwon Rafael Gallmon (Source: Richland County)
FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) -

A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a Forest Acres police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away, according to the Associated Press.
           
Court records show Solicitor Dan Johnson sought the indictment last week. The document doesn't say why authorities thought Officer Robert Cooper should be charged in the 2016 shooting.
           
Dash cam video showed Cooper stepping in front of the car as 17-year-old Antwon Gallmon attempted to turn around and drive off in the Columbia suburb.
           
State police training tells officers not to step in front of a vehicle or fire after it has moved past.

Officers pursued Gallmon, which ended in a crash near a credit union on Forest Drive. When Gallmon was apprehended, officials found marijuana on him along with two pistols in the front seat of the car. Although Cooper said he thought Gallmon was trying to run him over, the teenager was not charged with assaulting the officer.

Gallmon suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized before being jailed.

Following the incident, South Carolina NAACP President Lonnie Randolph Jr said he did not want to interfere with SLED's investigation, but he thought the footage did not tell the full story. He added the NAACP asked the FBI to assist in the case.

"It's another incident where a young man was not killed, an African-American male and while I mention that - the truth of the matter is that the race doesn't matter," Randolph said. "I'm glad that the young man didn't die, but it was a miracle that he didn't. Fortunately, the officer was a bad shot."

Prosecutors and Forest Acres police didn't return phone calls to the Associated Press on Wednesday.
          
Gallmon is suing police.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly