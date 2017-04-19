Driver arrested in Fairfield County fatal hit-and-run case - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Driver arrested in Fairfield County fatal hit-and-run case

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
Kerry Sampson, 28, faces multiple charges including reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a death, and second-degree driving under suspension. (Source: Fairfield County Detention Center) Kerry Sampson, 28, faces multiple charges including reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a death, and second-degree driving under suspension. (Source: Fairfield County Detention Center)
WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) -

The driver of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield County early Sunday morning has been arrested, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Troopers with SCHP identified the driver as 28-year-old Kerry Sampson. He faces multiple charges including reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a death, and second-degree driving under suspension. 

Kerry was allegedly driving a Dodge Charger when he hit and killed a pedestrian on Old Camden Road near Trade Mill Court at about 2 a.m. 

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old John Caldwell of Winnsboro. Caldwell, the Fairfield County Coroner's Office said, died due to "multiple body traumas."

The Dodge Charger, according to officials, was hidden in a garage in Winnsboro about a mile from where the incident happened. 

Kerry's bond was set at $76,710. He is being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center. 

