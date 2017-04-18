Gamache's grand slam pushes Fireflies past Braves - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamache's grand slam pushes Fireflies past Braves

Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies)

ROME, GA – Reed Gamache’s seventh-inning grand slam propelled Columbia to victory on Tuesday night. The Fireflies sunk the Rome Braves, 8-3, in a rain-shortened tilt at State Mutual Stadium. The blast was Gamache’s first home run of the season.

The game was called in the top of the eighth inning due to inclement weather, but Columbia’s (8-5) offense had sizzled all evening. Milton Ramos knocked in the game’s first run in the second. It was one of his three hits on Tuesday.

The score stayed 1-0 until the seventh. Ramos reached first with a base hit then reliever Bladimir Matos walked Gene Cone and Desmond Lindsay to load the bases. Three hitters later, Tim Tebow reached on a throwing error committed by the shortstop Derian Cruz. The play brought in a run and kept the bases loaded. The stage was set for Gamache’s laser off the scoreboard in left-center field moments later. It was the club’s first grand slam of the season.

Rome (9-4) scored three in the bottom of the seventh, but that was all for the home team. Before the rain started pouring down, Lindsay and Dash Winningham each drove in runs in the eighth.

Harol Gonzalez (W, 1-1) struck out five in 6.1 innings and picked up his first win of the season. The Fireflies handed Jeremy Walker (L, 0-1) the loss.

Columbia can win the three-game series tomorrow at State Mutual Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Right-hander Jordan Humphreys (2-0, 0.71) starts for the Fireflies and faces Braves’ righty Ian Anderson (1-0, 0.93).

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 10:15 a.m.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>

  • What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:27:31 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly