Gamache's grand slam pushes Fireflies past Braves

ROME, GA – Reed Gamache’s seventh-inning grand slam propelled Columbia to victory on Tuesday night. The Fireflies sunk the Rome Braves, 8-3, in a rain-shortened tilt at State Mutual Stadium. The blast was Gamache’s first home run of the season.

The game was called in the top of the eighth inning due to inclement weather, but Columbia’s (8-5) offense had sizzled all evening. Milton Ramos knocked in the game’s first run in the second. It was one of his three hits on Tuesday.

The score stayed 1-0 until the seventh. Ramos reached first with a base hit then reliever Bladimir Matos walked Gene Cone and Desmond Lindsay to load the bases. Three hitters later, Tim Tebow reached on a throwing error committed by the shortstop Derian Cruz. The play brought in a run and kept the bases loaded. The stage was set for Gamache’s laser off the scoreboard in left-center field moments later. It was the club’s first grand slam of the season.

Rome (9-4) scored three in the bottom of the seventh, but that was all for the home team. Before the rain started pouring down, Lindsay and Dash Winningham each drove in runs in the eighth.

Harol Gonzalez (W, 1-1) struck out five in 6.1 innings and picked up his first win of the season. The Fireflies handed Jeremy Walker (L, 0-1) the loss.

Columbia can win the three-game series tomorrow at State Mutual Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Right-hander Jordan Humphreys (2-0, 0.71) starts for the Fireflies and faces Braves’ righty Ian Anderson (1-0, 0.93).

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 10:15 a.m.