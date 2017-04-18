South Carolina backs out of 2019 road trip to East Carolina - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina backs out of 2019 road trip to East Carolina

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: TheBigSpur.com) (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Scheduled to come to Greenville for a 2019 road game, South Carolina will no longer make the trip to East Carolina, according to athletics director Jeff Compher.

Compher announced the news during an interview with Pirate Radio 1250/930 on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were scheduled to travel to ECU in 2019 as part of a four-game series contract that started with a 2016 game in Columbia. South Carolina is also scheduled to play inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in 2021 as well, though there's no official word on the status of that game as of now.

ECU is slated to play at South Carolina in 2020.

Compher said he believes the Gamecocks will have to pay ECU around $1 million for canceling the game. South Carolina plays North Carolina in Charlotte that season and hosts Charleston Southern and Clemson.

East Carolina's non-conference schedule in 2019 includes road trips to NC State and Old Dominion, and a home date with Virginia Tech. Compher said the Pirates will look for another home game, likely against a non-Power 5 team, to fill in the South Carolina game.

