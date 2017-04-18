LCSD: Death of Midlands teen found shot, burned has been ruled a homicide

The shooting death of a Columbia teen who was also found burned is has now been ruled a homicide by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The body of Keon Brantley, 18, of Columbia, was found in a wooded area on Columbiana Drive on April 15. Brantley's body was discovered when Columbia Fire crews were called to the scene of a brush fire.

It was also revealed that Brantley was shot prior to the fire. He was treated for a gunshot wound and burns before dying at the scene. The Lexington County Coroner's office has ruled that he died of a gunshot wound.

“Investigators have canvassed the area where Mr. Brantley died,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve collected evidence from the site where we believe Mr. Brantley was originally injured as part of our effort to piece together what led to his death.”

Koon said anyone with information about what might have happened to Brantley should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

