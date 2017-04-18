Danley named new athletics director at SC State

The task of keeping the SC State athletics department both afloat and competitive now belongs to Stacy Danley. The former Auburn running back has become the university’s third athletics director since 2014.

South Carolina State has a new man leading their athletics program.

On Monday, the university announced Stacy Danley as the new athletics director for the Bulldogs. Prior to being hired at SC State, Danley served as the athletics director at Tuskegee University from 2008 to 2009 before going to Alabama State from 2010 to 2012. The former Auburn running back also spent six years serving as the assistant athletics director for External Affairs at his alma mater. He spent two more years as the university’s associate athletics director and men’s sports coordinator, overseeing six Olympic sports.

“I am honored to be selected as the next athletics director for the historic athletic programs at SC State University,” Danley said in a statement. “I am excited to join Clark’s team and serve under his leadership. I look forward to working with the athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as university family and friends as we seek to build the next great chapter of a powerhouse athletics program.”

Most recently, Danley worked for SLD Sports Marketing before being hired at SC State. He replaces Paul Bryant, who resigned to become the athletics director at Grambling State University. Before the hire, SC State women’s basketball coach Doug Robertson served as the university’s acting athletics director.

