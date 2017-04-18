CFD: Inmates set fire at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Columbia Fire officials say no one was hurt when inmates set a fire in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center this weekend.

The Columbia Fire Department said inmates at the Richland County jail set fire in a cell around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Fire Department Capt. Brick Lewis said the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived. He said a blanket had been set on fire in the cell.

The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

