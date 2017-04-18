'Fix the damn roads': House leaders press Senate for action

Let's face it, our state has gone through massive growth in the last 30 years, and our infrastructure has not kept pace. We also think it is fair to say that South Carolinians are united in their demand for good, safe roads and bridges.More >>
State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.More >>
Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>
