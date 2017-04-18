Spokesman: Teen who didn't want to go to school made threat

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies will be charging a 14-year-old middle school student with disturbing schools after investigators said they found out he just did not want to go to school on Tuesday.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Ken Bell said the teen, a student at Hillcrest Middle School, made a threat against the school on Instagram on Monday night.

Bell said the post was shared and made it to parents who called the sheriff's office afraid to send their children to school.

"The Instagram post quickly spread during the night on Monday and by Tuesday morning, parents questioned whether or not to allow their students to attend school," deputies said.

Deputies were called to the school on Peach Orchard Road in Dalzell on Tuesday to investigate and interview students.

The student, according to Bell, has no previous issues with the school or any disciplinary problems.

“We are glad we were able to quickly determine who sent the message,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We thank the principal and administrators at Hillcrest for aiding us today. Although this appears to have been a prank we have to take these calls seriously. Unfortunately, this young man made a decision that may result in serious charges. We are just glad no one was hurt.”

Investigators are still interviewing the teen and more charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.