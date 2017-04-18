No need to be sad on tax day! Here's some freebies to turn that frown upside down

Ah yes, tax day. As American as apple pie, fireworks, and the Fourth of July, this day means you only have a couple of hours left to make sure you're squared away with Uncle Sam until next year.

No need to frown, though. Because of tax day, many companies around the Midlands are offering FREEBIES!

Find out more about these freebies from our friends at Palmetto Weekend.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.