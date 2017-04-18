Firefighters investigate overnight house fire in Elgin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Firefighters investigate overnight house fire in Elgin

ELGIN, SC (WIS) -

The Kershaw County Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a house fire in Elgin early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Robin Heights Road near the Richland-Kershaw County line.

Firefighters from at least three different departments arrived to find heavy fire in the home.

Kershaw County Fire officials tell us those who were inside the home were able to make it out safely, but there was an initial report that someone else was inside. After a search of the home, no one was found, according to firefighters.

That report, along with the cause of the fire, is being investigated by the Kershaw County Fire Marshal.

Crews remained on the scene more than an hour after the fire putting out hotspots inside the home.  

Columbia-Richland Fire assisted the Doby's Mill and Blaney Fire Departments in Kershaw County with battling the fire.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

