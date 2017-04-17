VIDEO: SC military dad gives family hopping-good Easter surprise

One Midlands family received a wonderful Easter surprise - the return of their beloved soldier who was deployed overseas.

Sgt. Shea Yarborough surprised his family and friends in Elgin - including his 8-year-old and 2-year-old children - by dressing as the Easter bunny on Sunday.

His wife, Jodi Yarborough, said Shea returned home on Saturday after his 10-month deployment to Afghanistan - his second while in the Army National Guard. She said the surprise was something the couple planned together.

"I hid him for the night and as you saw it borrowed the Easter bunny costume from our local church to pull off this AMAZING surprise!" Jodi said.

And from their reactions, you could tell the family was pleasantly surprised.

Welcome home, Sgt. Yarborough, and thank you for your service!

