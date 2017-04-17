Deputies: SC woman returns stolen car, keeps other stolen items

A Lamar woman was arrested and charged with allegedly stealing a person's car to get away with more than $1,688 worth of items - but then did something odd.

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies say 35-year-old Heather Lee Adeeb stole clothing, household items, tools, and jewelry from a home on Stern Drive on March 3. Deputies also accuse Adeeb of stealing the victim's car to take the stolen items away - only to return the car to the victim.

The total amount of the items stolen was $1,688, deputies said.

Adeeb was charged with burglary and use of a vehicle without permission.

