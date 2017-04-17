Police: Midlands church want stolen historical marker returned

The Columbia police need help to find who is responsible for the theft of the historical markers at a local church.

The historical markers that once sat out front of Bethel AME Church on Sumter Street were stolen on April 12. Police said they and the church are working together to find out who is responsible.

It was reported stolen on 4/12. Citizens w/info on the case should call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC. (Pictures courtesy of church member) pic.twitter.com/FQmDw45yG2 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2017

CPD is working with historical Bethel AME Church on Sumter St. to determine what happened to the church's marker. pic.twitter.com/V3cenUkfn4 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2017

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.