Dozier thanks Gamecocks fans, officially commits to NBA draft

COLUMBIA, SC (THE BIG SPUR) - South Carolina point guard PJ Dozier took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to confirm a morning report that he will, in fact, hire an agent for the 2017 NBA Draft process, cutting off any chance to remain eligible for college basketball. Dozier first announced he would go without representation, but made his most recent decision over the weekend.

The Columbia, SC native and former McDonald's All-American went on to thank his supporters, head coach Frank Martin, and the Gamecocks program and fan base.

Check out his post below:

