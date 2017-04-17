PHOTOS: Suspect really needs a smoke, burgles Lexington gas station

The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying a suspect wanted in burglarizing a local gas station for several cartons of cigarettes.

LPD says the theft happened on Monday at 3 a.m. at the Rainbow Gas Garden. The male suspect is seen breaking into the glass front door, entering the store, and stealing 12 cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The white male that stole the cigarettes fled the scene with a black male driving a sedan.

The white male involved in this burglary was described as wearing a red t-shirt under a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, black ski mask, and purple gloves.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person or witness to this crime, they are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at (803)-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

