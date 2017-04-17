Two dogs rescued from fire at Columbia apartment complex

Crews from both the Columbia Fire Department and the Irmo Fire Department worked to put out a fire at The Views apartments on Longcreek Drive.

No injuries have been reported and both crews extinguished the fire by hitting hotspots and venting.

Firefighters say two dogs were rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fires is still being investigated. It is unclear how many units were damaged.

The residents of nine apartments were displaced due to the fire.

