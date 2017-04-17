Richland Co. teen missing for 10 days located

A 15-year-old girl from Hopkins with a medical condition has been reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Dyamond McMillian, 15, was last seen at her home on Friday, April, 7. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies say a teen who was reported missing last week has been located.

Deputies say 15-year-old Dyamond McMillian was located Monday morning in the Quail Creek area of Hopkins. Although she didn't appear to be harmed, deputies took her to a hospital for observation.

McMillian was reported missing last week. Investigators were concerned because she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

