Report: USC's PJ Dozier signs with an agent, will 'fully commit' to NBA career

After declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft and not signing with an agent, University of South Carolina sophomore PJ Dozier is now being represented by an agent, according to a report.

Yahoo! Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Dozier has signed with an agent ahead of the draft.

The decision to "fully commit" to a career in the NBA came over the weekend, the report said.

Dozier had initially not signed with an agent. That allowed him to return to the Gamecocks’ basketball program if he chose not to enter the draft.

“I want to thank my family, Coach Martin, my teammates and our amazing fans at South Carolina for the support that I’ve received thus far in my time as a Gamecock,” Dozier said in a statement after his intentions to enter the draft. “After talking with my family and Frank following our time at the Final Four, I’ve made the decision to submit my name for the Draft, but I’ve not hired an agent. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my game and the Draft process.”

Dozier started in all 36 games for the Gamecocks and was the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 13.9 points per game. The sophomore led the Gamecocks in assists with 101 on the year while finishing second on the teams with 60 steals.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.