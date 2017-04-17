Bond denied for man charged in double attempted murder case

The Columbia Police Department says they've detained a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that seriously injured one person.

CPD says their suspect, Daquan Manning, is accused of opening fire at two people inside a car on Gavilan Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday, where he was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

During a bond hearing Tuesday, Manning was denied bond on the attempted murder charge and given a $10,000 bond on the weapons charge.

One of the victims was seriously injured in the incident and continues to be treated.

#CPDUpdate: Gavilan Avenue shooting case - Attempted Murder suspect Daquan Manning is in CPD custody. pic.twitter.com/nQcxpZYvtw — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 18, 2017

