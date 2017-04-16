Wesley Bryan takes RBC Heritage in South Carolina homecoming - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wesley Bryan takes RBC Heritage in South Carolina homecoming

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Wesley Bryan rallied to win his home-state RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Luke Donald.

Bryan, a South Carolina native who played college golf for the Gamecocks, was four shots behind entering the day and moved into contention with four consecutive birdies on the front nine. He took the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole and finished at 13-under 271.

Donald shot 68 in his latest close call at Harbour Town Golf Links - it was his fifth second-place finish here since 2009.

The 27-year-old Bryan tapped in for par on the closing, 18th lighthouse hole to make the former trick-shot artist the first South Carolinian to win the state's lone PGA Tour event.

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

