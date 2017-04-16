Officers injured in disturbance at Kershaw Correctional Institut - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officers injured in disturbance at Kershaw Correctional Institution

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Three correctional officers were injured during a disturbance at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Multiple departments, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), responded to the correctional facility at about 3 p.m. Sunday. Patrol cars and unmarked vehicles could be seen heading toward the prison on the interstates and highways in the area. 

One of the officers was stabbed.

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, according to a statement from SCDC: 

Around 3 p.m. today, there was a disturbance in the Oak Unit B Wing at Kershaw Correctional Institution. Three correctional officers were injured during the disturbance and transported to an outside medical facility for treatment for non life-threatening injuries. One of the officers suffered stab wounds during the incident.

The Oak Unit B Wing was secured by South Carolina Department of Corrections emergency response teams around 7:30 p.m., and inmates in that unit were all accounted for and back in their cells. There was never a threat to public safety. There was no hostage situation. 

